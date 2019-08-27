Medical company sealed in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :In the light of the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government . the Drug Inspector Lower Dir Waheed Murad on Tuesday inspected various medical stores at Timergara Bazaar and sealed a medicine company

During the inspection Sudais Medicine Company was sealed due on violation of the Drugs Act 1976.

Similarly, samples were collected from another store"Kashif Enterprises and a case was initiated against him in violation of the same drug law.