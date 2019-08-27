Medical Company Sealed In Dir Lower
In the light of the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. the Drug Inspector Lower Dir Waheed Murad on Tuesday inspected various medical stores at Timergara Bazaar and sealed a medicine company
During the inspection Sudais Medicine Company was sealed due on violation of the Drugs Act 1976.
Similarly, samples were collected from another store"Kashif Enterprises and a case was initiated against him in violation of the same drug law.