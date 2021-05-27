UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Educational Institutions To Be Opened From June 1: Notification

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Medical educational institutions to be opened from June 1: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Thursday notified that all public and private medical universities, colleges and dental colleges would open from June 1.

It said that nursing schools and colleges and paramedical and allied health sciences schools and colleges would also be opened from June 1 under strict implementation of Corona SOPs, adding that only third, fourth and final year students of MBBS would take classes.

Similarly, the students of third and fourth year of BDS and fifth, eighth semester of Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences would be able to take physical classes.

According to the Health Department statement, classes for students of DPT, SLT, OT and other courses from fifth to tenth semester will be held online.

The principal and dean would ensure that teachers and students are vaccinated against corona, and the administration of educational institutions would be responsible for enforcing corona SOPs.

According to the statement, there would be no extra-curricular activities and other events in any of the medical educational institutions.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa June All From

Recent Stories

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

32 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

42 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

1 hour ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.