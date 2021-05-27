Medical educational institutions to be opened from June 1: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Thursday notified that all public and private medical universities, colleges and dental colleges would open from June 1.

It said that nursing schools and colleges and paramedical and allied health sciences schools and colleges would also be opened from June 1 under strict implementation of Corona SOPs, adding that only third, fourth and final year students of MBBS would take classes.

Similarly, the students of third and fourth year of BDS and fifth, eighth semester of Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences would be able to take physical classes.

According to the Health Department statement, classes for students of DPT, SLT, OT and other courses from fifth to tenth semester will be held online.

The principal and dean would ensure that teachers and students are vaccinated against corona, and the administration of educational institutions would be responsible for enforcing corona SOPs.

According to the statement, there would be no extra-curricular activities and other events in any of the medical educational institutions.