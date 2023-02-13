UrduPoint.com

Medical Educationist Prof Alam Sher Malik Visits PMC

February 13, 2023

Medical educationist Prof Alam Sher Malik visits PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A world-renowned medical educationist, Prof. Dr. Alam Sher Malik, paid a visit to the Peshawar Medical College (PMC) and was impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities and the dedicated faculty.

This was a highly anticipated visit as Dr. Malik has been at the forefront of medical education for many years and has made significant contributions to the field. The faculty at the medical college were eager to meet him and learn from his experience and insights.

Dr. Malik was greeted by the Dean of the College and a delegation of faculty members. He was given a warm welcome and taken on a tour of the college.

Prof. Dr. Alam Sher Malik then delivered an interactive lecture on 'Preparation and Delivery of Interactive Lecture' and the role that it plays in shaping the future of healthcare with the college community.

He emphasized the need for ongoing education and training for medical professionals, as well as the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest research and advancements in the field.

Dr. Malik also conducted a session with the participants of 6th batch of CHPE course, where he shared his knowledge and expertise on 'Conducting TBL/PBL Sessions Effectively.

The workshop was interactive and the participants were able to engage in lively discussions with Dr. Alam Sher. The workshop was well-received by all who attended, and many took away valuable insights and lessons that they can apply to their own work.

