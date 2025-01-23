Medical Emergency Response Team dispatched to snow bond area of Neelum

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) On the directives of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, a seven-member Medical Emergency Response Team has been dispatched to the snow-affected region of Halmat in the Neelum Valley.

The Medical Emergency Response Team, comprising doctors from the Pakistan Medical Association and Young Doctors Association, has been sent with the support of the Pakistan Army.

The team departed early Thursday morning from Muzaffarabad Airport via an Army helicopter to Halmat.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Additional Director General Health Dr. Farooq Ahmed Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Abbas Naqvi, and Dr. Wajid Ali Khan, President of the Pakistan Medical Association, Azad Kashmir, saw off the team heading to Neelum.

The seven-member medical team includes Dr. Waqar Ashraf Butt (Child Specialist), Dr. Arshad Raja (Additional Medical Officer), Dr. Sajid Ali Gorsi, Dr. Tariq Abdullah, Dr. Sadaf Sarfraz, Dr. Rafiya Kareem, and Dr. Hina Manwar.

The Medical Emergency Response Team will set up medical camps in Halmat for 15 days. In the second phase, additional teams will be dispatched to Sharda, Phulawai, and other areas.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, is monitoring the healthcare facilities in Neelum on a daily basis, while the Chief Secretary of Azad Kashmir, Khushhal Khan, and the Secretary of Public Health, Brigadier Muhammad Farid Khan, are overseeing the medical camps.

The residents of Neelum Valley expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and the Pakistan Army, stating that Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has shown great concern for the difficulties faced by the people by sending a special medical team to the snow-affected areas. They also lauded the Pakistan Army for assisting them in every challenging situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Masood-ur-Rehman said that medical camps are being set up in the snow-affected areas of Neelum Valley under the directives of the Prime Minister and with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army. He assured that the administration stands with the medical team.

He further expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their full support upon the administration's request. In the coming days, additional special medical teams will also be dispatched to other areas. The medical team includes highly professional doctors. The Prime Minister has instructed that all necessary facilities, including medical assistance, be provided to the people of the snow-affected areas.

The Commissioner emphasized that the Prime Minister is personally supervising the arrangements and thanked the volunteers participating in the emergency medical response. He assured that every possible effort will be made to support the snow-affected brothers during this difficult time.