Medical emergency service to be expanded in Allied Hospital: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has said that necessary measures are being taken to expand medical emergency service in Allied Hospital with financial support of business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has said that necessary measures are being taken to expand medical emergency service in Allied Hospital with financial support of business community.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, she appreciated the role of business community in development of the city including health and education sector, and said that services would be honoured forever.

She said that and effective feasible plan was being drawn up for up-gradation of emergency ward of the Allied hospital.

She said that joint efforts would be made to ensure provision of treatment facilities to all patients without any discrimination at the Allied Hospital.

She also appreciated 'Ehsan Dastarkhan' with the help of local philanthropists and said that divisional and district administrations would provide all possible support for this public initiative.

"There is also an intention to hold a grand event of Jashan Baharan by involving the government and private schools and colleges", she said and added that cooperation of industrialists was also imperative for this purpose.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed held a meeting with deputy commissioners of the four districts of the division and said no compromise would be made on discipline in offices.

She said that district officers should remain present in their office for listening public complaints and redressing the same on priority basis. She directed the deputy commissioners to implement price control mechanism responsibly, and said that the stock of daily use commodities should be closely monitored.

She urged to review the Ramzan preparations in advance and said that monitoring of sugarcane crushing season should not be relaxed.

She appreciated the overall performance of Faisalabad district under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and urged other districts to replicate such initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad while briefing the commissioner informed about welfare measures taken for the industrial workers, and said that the concerned departments had been mobilized for issuance of social security cards to the laborers on top priority basis.

About performance of education department, he informed said that currently 0.844 million children were enrolled in the district while 17 special education institutions were working in Faisalabad.

He also briefed the commissioner about implementation on other initiatives of district government.