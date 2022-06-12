UrduPoint.com

Medical, Engineering Universities To Be Set Up In Bara Soon: Deputy Chairman Senate

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Medical, Engineering universities to be set up in Bara soon: Deputy Chairman Senate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Sunday said that a medical and engineering university will soon be set up in Tehsil Bara, district Khyber.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at the end of a four-day training programme for tribal Journalists in Tehsil Bara, he said that the return of displaced persons from Sipah area has also started, also adding that the government was taking measures for welfare and development of tribal people without any discrimination.

He assured full support to displaced persons of Tirah so that they could resettle in their respective areas without any difficulty.

He further said that the government has restarted to award scholarships for 5,000 students from Balochistan and merged areas in different public sector universities, besides restoration of 365 seats in admissions.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Sunday Afridi From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

12 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

22 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

22 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

22 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.