Medical, Engineering universities to be set up in Bara soon: Deputy Chairman Senate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Sunday said that a medical and engineering university will soon be set up in Tehsil Bara, district Khyber.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at the end of a four-day training programme for tribal Journalists in Tehsil Bara, he said that the return of displaced persons from Sipah area has also started, also adding that the government was taking measures for welfare and development of tribal people without any discrimination.

He assured full support to displaced persons of Tirah so that they could resettle in their respective areas without any difficulty.

He further said that the government has restarted to award scholarships for 5,000 students from Balochistan and merged areas in different public sector universities, besides restoration of 365 seats in admissions.