Medical Equipment Handed Over To Civil Hospital Jamrud

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Medical equipment handed over to Civil Hospital Jamrud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the government is taking concrete measures for provision of all basic necessitates of life to people and several initiatives are being pursued in this regard.

He expressed these views while visiting the Civil Hospital Jamrud where he delivered medical equipment to the hospital in collaboration with the Muslim Hands.

Accompanied by local party workers and relevant officials of various departments, the federal religious minister handed over to the hospital's management four oxygen cylinders, masks, two portable ventilators and six nebulizers, 10 patients' beds, 10 foams, eight drip stands besides several other items.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that new equipment would improve working of the hospital besides helping enhance capacity of medical staff which would result in provision of better healthcare services to people of the area.

More Stories From Pakistan

