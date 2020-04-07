- Home
Medical Equipment, PPEs Provided To Doctors In Balochistan: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said emergency supplies of medical equipment including personal protective equipments (PPEs) were being despatched to Quetta on the directives of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help medical staff fight Corona virus effectively in Balochistan.
In a tweet, the DG ISPR said, "Doctors and paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war. Most advanced nations and govts are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic."He added that the government of Pakistan was striving hard to acquire and supply the required resources.
"In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast," the DG ISPR noted.