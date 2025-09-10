Medical Equipment Worth Rs 3.3m Donated To FIC
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 08:25 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Heart Savers Foundation donated life-saving medical equipment worth Rs 3.3 million to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology here on Wednesday.
The donation included 13 permanent peacemakers, 30 SC balloons,3 bipolars and other medicines.
The equipment was formally handed over to Medical Superintendent Dr. Nadeem Akhtar by General Secretary of foundation Kashif Farooq. Manager Asma Muzammil and other members of the foundation were also present on the occasion.
The pacemakers were provided with the support of various philanthropists.
