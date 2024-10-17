Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the third-quarter health stipend for 616 children with cerebral palsy, at the rate of Rs. 10,000 per month per child.

He said that Rs. 6.

16 million had been provided for the July-September period, and each child was given Rs. 30,000 in total.

Dr. Usman Anwar assured that the Punjab Police were committed to fully supporting parents in the mission to ensure their children's health and recovery.