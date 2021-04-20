Medical expert advices thalassemia screening

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The medical experts on Tuesday advised mandatory screening of couples to identify thalassemia carriers followed by genetic counseling and prenatal diagnosis so as to reduce number of children born with the ailment.

Speaking at a session arranged to launch thalassemia screening under the aegis of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur hospital, they sought massive public awareness to control the disease.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani said sensitization at a mass level was required to control the considerably high incidence of thalassemia in the country.