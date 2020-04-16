Medical expert urges citizens to be 'disciplined' to help combat coronavirus

Medical expert Thursday asked citizens to become more "disciplined and adopt preventive measures" against coronavirus as healthy mind with proper diet, exercise and sleep could strengthen immune system to fight the virus

Talking to ptv news channel, Pediatrician Dr Zeeshan Ghani thanked the media for creating awareness among the people about the fight against coronavirus.

"Humans are not meant to be completely isolated, he said, adding that distancing and social isolation can indeed trigger a lot of anxiety and depression symptoms" not only for elders but for kids too, he added.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, having an optimally functioning immune system is more important than ever, he added.

"Eating healthy diet is the most important thing that can boost your immune system," Dr Zeeshan said.

He recommended eating foods high in vitamins and nutrients instead of eating foods with empty calories like many processed snack foods.

A balanced diet consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, and healthy fats is important to limit sugar and heavily processed foods, because those are empty calories that promote inflammation and decrease our immune system, he explained.

For parents who are still going out because they are in one of the vital sectors there are several precautions, they can take to keep themselves and their households safe upon their return, he urged.

Practice proper social distancing. Do not immediately hug your children when returning home until you have taken the necessary precautions, including washing your hands thoroughly, he recommended.

A good diet is key to protecting your children and even you as adults, he mentioned.

It is very important to maintain an organized structure every day to continue to boost immunity as a preventative measure, he said.

Children need to stay well hydrated, especially now when they are not playing outside and not feeling very thirsty indoors, he said, adding that keep their vitamin C intake high. It is better if this is through fresh fruits but if you have a child who is a fussy eater then supplements are a good alternative.

Improving your indoor surroundings is key for your children, the expert said. It is vital to be extra cautious on how you clean and rid your home of germs and bacteria, he added.

Making your home free of pollutants will help in preserving good immunity in children, he highlighted.

Parents should avoid listening and watching the news about COVID-19 and discussing the negative aspects of it in front of their children, he said, adding that it is better to have a conversation with them about the current situation in simple terms and ask them what they think is happening.

He said luckily children under 18 are less affected with coronavirus but precautions are needed.

Exercise and good sleep can helps in decreasing inflammation and gives your immune system the support it needs to fight infection and virus, he said, adding that your immune system is like your computer it needs moments of rest so it doesn't become overheated.