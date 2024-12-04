Medical expert urges early screening as crucial for detecting ovarian cancer among women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A leading expert Wednesday stressed the need for increased awareness and early screening of symptoms of ovarian cancer among women as the country witnesses a steady rise in cases, primarily attributed to the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles.

Talking to a private news channel, a senior Gynecologist Dr Khursheed Noorani said ovarian cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage, significantly reducing the chances of survival, adding, therefore, creating awareness about the disease can play a pivotal role in promoting early diagnosis and treatment.

Raising awareness about ovarian cancer involves educating women and healthcare providers about the subtle symptoms of the disease, which can include persistent bloating, abdominal pain and difficulty eating.

Experts suggest that women, especially those over the age of 40 or with a family history of ovarian cancer, should be more vigilant about these symptoms and seek medical attention promptly if they persist.

Responding to a query, the expert said that the alarming rise in ovarian cancer cases in the country has been linked to the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles.

According to medical professionals, factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity and smoking are significantly contributing to the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer in the country.

Furthermore, the cultural and societal norms that discourage women from seeking medical attention until symptoms have progressed to an advanced stage are also exacerbating the problem, he mentioned.

Experts are urging women to adopt healthier lifestyles and seek medical attention promptly if they experience any symptoms of ovarian cancer, such as persistent abdominal pain, bloating, and difficulty eating.