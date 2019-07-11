Medical expert urges for enhancing malaria prevention awareness in country

(@FahadShabbir)

Medical expert on Thursday stressed the need for creating awareness in masses about malaria as it is a preventable and curable disease but still it claims life of a child every two minutes around the globe and thousands of deaths can be attributed to it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Medical expert on Thursday stressed the need for creating awareness in masses about malaria as it is a preventable and curable disease but still it claims life of a child every two minutes around the globe and thousands of deaths can be attributed to it.

Talking to PTVnews , Senior General Physician Dr Ijaz Vohra said that Mosquito born diseases like Malaria, dengue fever, zika aren't just annoying when they buzz around your ear at night, they can also infect us with countless illnesses.

He explained that the Malaria is endemic in rural areas of the country where there are two seasonal peaks: in August (mainly due to the milder vivax-malaria) and October (the potentially fatal falciparum-malaria), adding, the people in the poorest countries were the most vulnerable.

He also calling it a poor man's disease, said that malaria in Pakistan was mainly caused because of a lack of awareness and improper sewerage system.

Dr Vohra said that malaria was the second major cause of death among communicable diseases.

Some medicines can cure malaria, he said, adding, but those drugs don't always work. So South Africa scientists are exploring new ways to introduced a vaccine against this deadly diseases, he added.

Physician pointed out that malaria could be controlled if diagnosed early and prompt treatment, being a principal technical component, was a global strategy towards controlling the disease.

First symptoms sometimes only appear after weeks or months. It starts with fever and headaches. The lymph nodes swell up. The infected person feels tired and weak and may lose a lot of weight, Dr Ijaz said.

He added that prevention is an important part of the fight against such diseases in endemic countries. This can be achieved through vector control and personal protection measures.

Malaria transmission is more intense in warmer regions closer to the equator. However, even in countries where malaria is endemic, the risk of transmission can be reduced by avoiding bodies of water and staying in mountainous regions.

He added that travelers to malaria-endemic areas may also be at risk of other infections, thus emphasizing the importance of visiting a travel clinic and receiving medical advice.

"People who plan to travel should consult their doctor or visit a clinic that offers travel vaccinations and medicine", he added.

"Simple precautions can help prevent infection during visits to malaria-endemic areas, such as using mosquito repellent creams and mosquito nets (particularly insecticide-treated nets), wearing long sleeves and long pants to cover your skin, and avoiding going outside at night," said Dr.

He urged citizens to keep their home, environment and surroundings clean by removing stagnant water and containers, avoiding the accumulation of ground water and properly disposing of polythene bags.

Children, pregnant women, the elderly and residents of malaria-free countries are at the greatest risk of developing a severe illness as a result of a malaria infection, Dr mentioned.

He expressed that tangible steps were being taken by the varsity's scientists regarding plant protection, identification and control of vector-borne diseases, vaccination and pesticide residue impact.