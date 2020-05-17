Medical expert urges people not to confuse COVID -19 with any attempt to befool them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Senior Chest Physician and Pulmonolgist, Dr. Javaid A Khan Sunday urged the masses in general to realize that coronavirus disease (COVID -19) was a real threat to their health and not any attempt to create false scare across the globe.

Taking strong exception to instances of mob attack on doctors and medical personnel attending patients at dedicated wards for COVID - 19 patients in the megapolis, he said majority of the affected patients who had failed to survive the viral infection were those who had malignant tumors or cancers, heart related complications, severe chest infections and long history of diabetes.

"People in general have to understand that patients with chronic diseases being brought to hospitals are to be tested for COVID-19 due to their vulnerability to the infection which is in the atmosphere," said the senior pulmonologist.

Trying to dispel the impression that patients suffering from different conditions and being brought to facilities for the treatment of the same are wrongly tagged to be COVID, Prof. Khan appealed to the masses not to believe that this might be any deliberate attempt to create scare that too at cost of denying their dear ones the right to proper treatment and procedures required afterwards.

Urging people to have faith on the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other associated personnel, the senior surgeon feared that the growing tendency to turn berserk might turn the over worked health workers reluctant to tend those in need of their care and treatment.