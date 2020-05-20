medical experts advice imperative regarding lockdown: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday proposed to take medical experts' advice also into account regarding the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Sindh government's measures were appreciated and later, followed by rest of the provinces to control the COVID-19 spread.

"Every thing can be regained but the life once lost cannot come back", he said and urged to work together for the welfare of the people at this trying time.

The minister asked not to politicize the COVID-19 issue and to extend full cooperation to the Federal government as per direction of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman.