UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Experts Advice Imperative Regarding Lockdown: Nasir Shah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

medical experts advice imperative regarding lockdown: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday proposed to take medical experts' advice also into account regarding the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Sindh government's measures were appreciated and later, followed by rest of the provinces to control the COVID-19 spread.

"Every thing can be regained but the life once lost cannot come back", he said and urged to work together for the welfare of the people at this trying time.

The minister asked not to politicize the COVID-19 issue and to extend full cooperation to the Federal government as per direction of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman.

Related Topics

Sindh Nasir Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

11 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

11 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

25 minutes ago

SRTIP signs MoU with Intel to enhance cooperation

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.