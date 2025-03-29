Medical experts advise caution in eating on Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Medical experts have urged people to exercise caution in their eating habits during Eid-ul-Fitr, warning that overindulgence in unhealthy food can be harmful, especially after a month of fasting.

These insights were shared by Professor of Medicine at Mayo Hospital, Dr. Israr ul Haq Toor, Assistant Professor of Medicine Unit 3 at Lahore General Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Maqsood, and consultant Gynecologist, Dr. Laila Shafiq, during a discussion held on Saturday.

The experts emphasized that, like the worship, fasting, and celebrations of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr also carries its own joy. However, people should practice moderation in their food consumption. Patients suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, and joint pain should be particularly mindful of their diets. They explained that fasting allows human organs to heal and rest, but abruptly consuming excessive food after a month-long fast can trigger health complications. Overeating can lead to nervous system disorders, high blood pressure, diabetes fluctuations, and stomach ailments.

They advised that avoiding fast food and sugary soft drinks while incorporating regular walking into daily routines can help prevent several health complications.

Many individuals neglect their health during Eid, which may lead to hospital visits instead of enjoying the festive occasion with their families. Harmful food items include excessive unhealthy fats, high salt intake, artificial canned juices, and processed fast food.

Doctors also highlighted that sweet pulses, peanuts, and foods rich in sugar and ghee are particularly harmful to diabetics, heart patients, and those struggling with obesity. Instead, they recommended consuming almonds cooked in milk without artificial sweeteners. Kidney patients, however, should restrict their milk intake to half a cup due to its high calcium and phosphorus content. Furthermore, they advised against consuming raisins and dates and suggested that kidney patients lightly fry almonds in a small amount of olive or canola oil.

The medical experts urged the public to adopt a balanced and healthy diet during Eid to prevent health complications and ensure a joyful and illness-free celebration.