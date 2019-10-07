Medical experts advise steps for protection against dengue

Medical experts have advised the people of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue viru

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Medical experts have advised the people of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus.

According to them, citizens should properly dispose of solid waste and cover stored water to prevent access to egg-laying mosquitoes, said a press release issued here on Monday.

President, PMA Sukkur, Dr Khushi Muhammad, said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars and metal drums used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.