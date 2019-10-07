UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Experts Advise Steps For Protection Against Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:25 PM

Medical experts advise steps for protection against dengue

Medical experts have advised the people of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue viru

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Medical experts have advised the people of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus.

According to them, citizens should properly dispose of solid waste and cover stored water to prevent access to egg-laying mosquitoes, said a press release issued here on Monday.

President, PMA Sukkur, Dr Khushi Muhammad, said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars and metal drums used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Sukkur From

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

6 arrested, handcarts taken into possession in ope ..

6 minutes ago

Property tax: Islamabad High Court suspends notifi ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court places service of two D&SJs at f ..

6 minutes ago

Health minister visits Holy Family OPD for dengue ..

6 minutes ago

IGP lauds Charsadda Police for solving murder case ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.