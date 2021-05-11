Medical experts appeal citizens to restrict outdoor movement on Eid days to avoid coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Medical experts appealed citizens to follow precautions against the pandemic COVID 19 as it could be more injurious during coming days.

Dr Muhammad Sanaullah, Dr Fakhar Islam, Dr Maria and some others talking to APP stated that the third wave of coronavirus was very much crucial and the citizens should demonstrate responsibility.

Dr Sanaullah stated that the people movement increased manifold during Eid days. He suggested them to restrict their unnecessary movement in order to protect themselves as well as others. He also urged them to undergo vaccination process at the earliest.

Dr Fakhar ul islam stated that masses should wear masks. In case you are healthy, the mask will help maintain your health especially from coronavirus infection. In case someone is infected and not using mask, then other people will catch coronavirus from infected person. This will be horrible situation, he noted. Similarly, the masses should wash hands repeatedly and also use sanitizers.

Lady Dr Maria Malik suggested citizens to wash fruits and vegetables properly.

Similarly, they should avoid eating food from roadside. It is often noted that citizens do not cover eyes. She suggested masses to cover eyes especially during outdoor movement. People should immediately change their clothes when they returned home from their workplace.

According to Nishtar hospital sources, five persons namely Askari Begum, Allah Dewaya, Abdul Ghaffar, Fateh Mohammad and Sughara Bibi died of coronavirus on Monday.

However, overall, 701 persons died of coronavirus at Nishtar hospital since beginning of pandemic March 2020. The sources informed that a total of 5895 suspects were admitted in Nishtar hospital and among them 2320 were coronavirus infected patients.

About Beds strength for COVID patients, 255 beds out of total 340 are occupied by the COVID patients.

Similarly, 78 ventilators out of total 101 have also been occupied. The patients are also availing treatment at 91 beds of Intensive Care Unit . In ICU, only 18 beds are vacant.

The medical experts urged upon citizen to follow precautions otherwise the situation could be worse.