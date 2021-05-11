UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Experts Appeal Citizens To Restrict Outdoor Movement On Eid Days To Avoid Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Medical experts appeal citizens to restrict outdoor movement on Eid days to avoid coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Medical experts appealed citizens to follow precautions against the pandemic COVID 19 as it could be more injurious during coming days.

Dr Muhammad Sanaullah, Dr Fakhar Islam, Dr Maria and some others talking to APP stated that the third wave of coronavirus was very much crucial and the citizens should demonstrate responsibility.

Dr Sanaullah stated that the people movement increased manifold during Eid days. He suggested them to restrict their unnecessary movement in order to protect themselves as well as others. He also urged them to undergo vaccination process at the earliest.

Dr Fakhar ul islam stated that masses should wear masks. In case you are healthy, the mask will help maintain your health especially from coronavirus infection. In case someone is infected and not using mask, then other people will catch coronavirus from infected person. This will be horrible situation, he noted. Similarly, the masses should wash hands repeatedly and also use sanitizers.

Lady Dr Maria Malik suggested citizens to wash fruits and vegetables properly.

Similarly, they should avoid eating food from roadside. It is often noted that citizens do not cover eyes. She suggested masses to cover eyes especially during outdoor movement. People should immediately change their clothes when they returned home from their workplace.

According to Nishtar hospital sources, five persons namely Askari Begum, Allah Dewaya, Abdul Ghaffar, Fateh Mohammad and Sughara Bibi died of coronavirus on Monday.

However, overall, 701 persons died of coronavirus at Nishtar hospital since beginning of pandemic March 2020. The sources informed that a total of 5895 suspects were admitted in Nishtar hospital and among them 2320 were coronavirus infected patients.

About Beds strength for COVID patients, 255 beds out of total 340 are occupied by the COVID patients.

Similarly, 78 ventilators out of total 101 have also been occupied. The patients are also availing treatment at 91 beds of Intensive Care Unit . In ICU, only 18 beds are vacant.

The medical experts urged upon citizen to follow precautions otherwise the situation could be worse.

Related Topics

Died March 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan is heartbroken over killing of childr ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will jointly work against I ..

18 minutes ago

‘There should be brief Khutbas and no-embracing. ..

27 minutes ago

86,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

30 minutes ago

Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Author ..

30 minutes ago

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measur ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.