Medical experts dub white sugar as main cause of heart ailments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The medical experts on Sunday termed the consumption of white sugar as the main reason for the increase in the heart related diseases in the country.

'The consumption of the white sugar in the world has approximately come to an end, but in Pakistan, the same is being consumed about 78 percent, which was triggering the heart disease.

' Addressing to a press conference here, Professor Muhammad Ishaq, Professor, Javed Akbar Siyal, Professor Mansoor Ahmed, Professor Aijaz, Professor Abdul Rasheed, Professor Tariq Ashraf and others, said that the heart diseases were being reported mostly in the people aged over 30 years.

They said that the cause of changing lifestyles, smoking and consumption of gutka were also the causes behind the growing heart disease.

They advised the people to make exercise their daily routine and had simple food for the healthy life.