UrduPoint.com

Medical Experts Dub White Sugar As Main Cause Of Heart Ailments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Medical experts dub white sugar as main cause of heart ailments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The medical experts on Sunday termed the consumption of white sugar as the main reason for the increase in the heart related diseases in the country.

'The consumption of the white sugar in the world has approximately come to an end, but in Pakistan, the same is being consumed about 78 percent, which was triggering the heart disease.

' Addressing to a press conference here, Professor Muhammad Ishaq, Professor, Javed Akbar Siyal, Professor Mansoor Ahmed, Professor Aijaz, Professor Abdul Rasheed, Professor Tariq Ashraf and others, said that the heart diseases were being reported mostly in the people aged over 30 years.

They said that the cause of changing lifestyles, smoking and consumption of gutka were also the causes behind the growing heart disease.

They advised the people to make exercise their daily routine and had simple food for the healthy life.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Same Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

30 minutes ago
 SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

1 hour ago
 T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.