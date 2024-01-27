Medical experts, educationists calls for development of education, raising voice against violence

Medical experts, educationists, government employees and young students have stressed the need for development of education, raising voice against odds, removing intolerance, ensuring provision of basic facilities like water, electricity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Medical experts, educationists, government employees and young students have stressed the need for development of education, raising voice against odds, removing intolerance, ensuring provision of basic facilities like water, electricity

and gas from state institutions and equal rights to women.

They expressed such views on the second and last day of the third Indus festival held in Sindh Museum Hyderabad.

They advised youth to strive hard to overcome their disappointments.

First session on the second day was held on the topic “Empowered women Empowered Society '' which was moderated by Tola Ram Sotahar while Zahida Abro, Suman Raheem and former Director General Information Sawai Khan Chalgri participated in debate. Zahida Abro said that change in society was linked with encouraging women, however freedom was essential to equip women with education and make them self sufficient.

He demanded state institutions to prepare a comprehensive policy to resolve women’s issues at earliest.

Suman Rahim taking part in the debate emphasized upon the education of girls. Former Director General Information Sawai Khan Chalgri said that lack of education was the main cause of problems, however proper education was much needed to overcome the deficiency of education.

In a session Impact of social behaviours on psychology hosted by Dr. Nousheen Ujjan experts Dr. Mahnoor and Dr. Eshwar said that due to intolerance mental health also suffer however intolerance could be controlled by tolerance in

the personality.

They said that nature has no difference but our society could be more civilized if motives behind discrimination could be removed.

Dr. Mahnoor expressing her views regarding domestic psychology said that problems were being created due to the combined family system however tolerance to bear each other was the need of the hour. Dr. Eshwar said that tolerance was a good gesture but collective efforts were essential to eliminate problems mainly caused by psychological ailments.

Children of various Schools presented tableaus while Drama and Music festivals were also held.

Chief Organizer of Festival Mehboob Shah Lakyari and Abdul Qayoom Sarohi reiterated the pledge that they will continue to work for the development and prosperity of youths and this festival would be organized every year.