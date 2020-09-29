Medical experts for raising an awareness campaign about cardiac related ailments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Medical experts on Tuesday urged that the media should help in spreading an awareness campaign regarding 'cardiac related ailments' and its early preventive measures amongst the masses.

They expressed these words on the World Heart Day being observed on Tuesday across the World including Pakistan with the aim to create public awareness regarding heart diseases.

They were of the opinion that the ratio of heart related ailments was increasing enormously mainly due to unhealthy lifestyle and unbalanced food.

Talking to a private news channel, Cardiac experts said physical activities and regular exercise along with the healthy eating habits could help prevent heart attacks.

Medical & Executive Director, Tabba Heart Institution Dr. Bashir Hanif said the heart diseases have become quite common among the young population and cardiovascular diseases have become big public health challenges of our time specially after coronavirus outbreak.

He urged the people to keep a constant check on their blood cholesterol level as disturbed blood flow causes heart attacks.

"Today, a large segment of young population remains busy on computers and smart phones and get very less time to keep themselves active in physical activity", he added.

The best way to keep heart healthy is to do a 30-minute brisk walk for five days a week, he recommended.

Another Heart Specialist Dr Zainab Samad in Agha Khan University Hospital said that childhood obesity was very dangerous and one should take care that a child doesn't become fat or obese in his tender age.

She highlighted the importance of the day and gave an overview of the simple preventive measures required to prevent heart diseases.

She stressed for public awareness to avoid factors leading to heart disease and recognizing the early signs remains the key to successful health care delivery.

She also highlighted the role of Aga Khan University in arranging seminars related to a wide range of health related issues in Pakistan and internationally.

She discussed the importance of diet and exercise from an early age for prevention of heart diseases.

She was of the view that patients should regularly consult their physicians and also get diet plan for keeping their cholesterol level as well as blood pressure under control.

She said smokers are almost twice as likely to have a heart attack compared with people who have never smoked.