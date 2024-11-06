- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: ministers
Medical Experts' Recommendations To Be Followed To Improve Healthcare System: Ministers
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir affirmed that the Punjab government was committed to fully implementing recommendations from medical experts to improve the modern healthcare system and facilitate citizens
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir affirmed that the Punjab government was committed to fully implementing recommendations from medical experts to improve the modern healthcare system and facilitate citizens.
The ministers made these remarks while attending the inaugural ceremony of the 8th International Conference on Health Professionals Education, organized by the University of Lahore on Wednesday.
In his address, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique paid tribute to the late Chairman Abdul Rauf, acknowledging his contributions to the field of health and education. He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working tirelessly to bring transformative changes to the health sector.
He further highlighted the swift establishment of new hospitals specializing in cancer and cardiac care to advance modern medical education and treatment options across the province.
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, also addressed the gathering, extending his congratulations to the university administration for successfully organizing the international conference. He remarked that such events allow medical professionals to stay updated on trends in modern medical education, and the insights from this conference will support the development of a progressive healthcare system.
He expressed gratitude for the contributions of the late Patron-in-Chief Abdul Rauf, noting that his services have elevated the university to a global standard. The minister called on medical experts to guide the Punjab government in further refining the healthcare infrastructure in the province.
The event was attended by several notable figures, including former Health Minister Professor Javed Akram, Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Principal of PGMI Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, and Deputy Chairman of the University of Lahore Uzair Rauf, along with faculty members and Dr. Zahid Pervez.
A significant number of faculty members and students from the University College of Medicine and Dentistry were also present. Following the ceremony, the ministers distributed shields among the university’s faculty members in recognition of their efforts and contributions to medical education.
Recent Stories
CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..
Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area
DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan
Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung
LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment
Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia
Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates amo ..
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case
Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:
DC reviews measure to combat smog
Asad Qaiser approaches IHC for cases details
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectivity, aesthetic appea ..18 seconds ago
-
Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area1 minute ago
-
DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan1 minute ago
-
Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung1 minute ago
-
Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates among 180 students4 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case4 minutes ago
-
Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measure to combat smog4 minutes ago
-
Asad Qaiser approaches IHC for cases details1 minute ago
-
Lt. Gen (R) Hassan Azhar Hayat calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori1 minute ago
-
PESCO to hold online Katchery on Nov 71 minute ago