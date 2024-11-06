Open Menu

Medical Experts' Recommendations To Be Followed To Improve Healthcare System: Ministers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: ministers

Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir affirmed that the Punjab government was committed to fully implementing recommendations from medical experts to improve the modern healthcare system and facilitate citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir affirmed that the Punjab government was committed to fully implementing recommendations from medical experts to improve the modern healthcare system and facilitate citizens.

The ministers made these remarks while attending the inaugural ceremony of the 8th International Conference on Health Professionals Education, organized by the University of Lahore on Wednesday.

In his address, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique paid tribute to the late Chairman Abdul Rauf, acknowledging his contributions to the field of health and education. He emphasized that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working tirelessly to bring transformative changes to the health sector.

He further highlighted the swift establishment of new hospitals specializing in cancer and cardiac care to advance modern medical education and treatment options across the province.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, also addressed the gathering, extending his congratulations to the university administration for successfully organizing the international conference. He remarked that such events allow medical professionals to stay updated on trends in modern medical education, and the insights from this conference will support the development of a progressive healthcare system.

He expressed gratitude for the contributions of the late Patron-in-Chief Abdul Rauf, noting that his services have elevated the university to a global standard. The minister called on medical experts to guide the Punjab government in further refining the healthcare infrastructure in the province.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including former Health Minister Professor Javed Akram, Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Principal of PGMI Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, and Deputy Chairman of the University of Lahore Uzair Rauf, along with faculty members and Dr. Zahid Pervez.

A significant number of faculty members and students from the University College of Medicine and Dentistry were also present. Following the ceremony, the ministers distributed shields among the university’s faculty members in recognition of their efforts and contributions to medical education.

More Stories From Pakistan