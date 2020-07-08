UrduPoint.com
Medical Experts Seek Precautions During Eid Ul Azha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Medical experts seek precautions during Eid ul Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Senior health care providers, representing different medical specialties, here on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to help avoid possible intensity in the incidence of COVID-19 during fast approaching Eid ul Azha.

Addressing a press conference Dr. Abdul Basit (a senior diabetologist cum epidemiologist), Dr. Amtullah Zarin (gyenacologist), Dr. Navaid Butt (pediatrician), Dr. Afzal Mia ( Professor of Surgery), Dr. Mumtaz (epidemiologist). Dr. Zaki and others urged all sections of the society to realize that Corona Virus Disease is a reality and a cause of serious concern that but can be contained through timely precautions and adequate implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Referring to their joint efforts to develop a data as a tool to counter the health risk on long terms basis, Dr. Abdul Basit said there is particular need to protect the healthcare providers, serving as the first line of warriors against the infection, across the country.

Dr. Mumtaz from National Institute of Health (NIH-Islamabad) highlighting relevance of the envisaged national level survey said the locally collected data would help us understand the reason for its spread in the country.

Mentioning that the current rate of local transmission is around 97%, he said the country during past three months or so has registered 231,000 cases with significant recovery rate, he said the affected people included around 6000 healthcare workers.

"There is presently a decline in the number of fresh or new positive cases but this can not be any cause of complacency for us," said Dr. Mumtaz mentioning that 704 COVID-19 patients are still on ventilators and that during past 24 hours more than 50 deaths were recorded.

Reiterating need for an efficient strategy to counter infections in the coming months and years, the expert seconded Dr. Abdul Basit that many of those affected by the viral infection reported no symptoms.

"We have to be well prepared for our people pertaining to all age groups and gender," said Dr. Butt while reminding that initially children were believed to little vulnerable to the infection but then not only were found to be positive but also at risk to contract other co-infections.

Speakers on the occasion, responding to queries raised by the media, said situation is under control and this is because many of the people are cognizant of the fact that SOPs are relevant and have to be adopted for their own good.

