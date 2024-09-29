- Home
Medical Experts Urge Media To Create Awareness Campaigns To Prioritize Ambulance Patients
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Head of Emergency Department, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVT) Dr Manawar Khursheed on Sunday highlighted the crucial role of road safety in medical emergencies, urging the media to create awareness campaigns for motorists to prioritize ambulance patients.
As Pakistan observes World Heart Day on Sunday, medical experts urged motorists to give way to 'Ambulances' to save precious lives in medical emergencies.
Dr. Manawar Khursheed talking to a private news channel urged motorists to prioritize ambulances carrying cardiac and gynecological patients, stressing the importance of clear passage for timely medical attention.
"When you hear ambulance sirens, stay calm and yield promptly. Clear the way for ambulances to ensure timely medical attention. Your actions can save a life today", said Junaid Pasha Ambulance driver stressed.
As a motorist, you play a vital role in emergency response. Keep emergency lanes clear and use hazard lights to alert others and prioritize ambulance passage. Together, we can save lives, said another government hospital ambulance driver Gulzar Tahir.
Muhammad Amin, Edhi volunteer Incharge of the Karachi control room, urged motorists to prioritize ambulance passage. "Ambulances carry patients with life-threatening conditions and delayed medical attention increases mortality risk. Yielding to ambulances is not just a courtesy, it is a lifesaver."
"Ambulances are not just vehicles, they're lifelines," said Muhammad Amin, Edhi volunteer Incharge of the Karachi control room.
"Motorists have the power to save lives by yielding to ambulances. Every second counts for patients with life-threatening conditions."
"Ambulance drivers like me rely on motorists to clear the way. Every second counts for critical patients," says Rashid Ali, Ambulance Driver, Jinnah Hospital.
"Ambulances carry fragile lives. Motorists must stay alert, yield promptly, and save precious lives," urges Amjad Hussain, Ambulance Driver, Aga Khan University Hospital.
"Delayed medical attention increases mortality risk. Motorists, please prioritize ambulance passage," appeals Abdul Rehman, Ambulance Driver, Indus Hospital.
"Motorists, you have the power to save lives. Yield to ambulances and give critical patients a fighting chance," appeals Naveed Ahmed, Ambulance Driver, Chippa Foundation.
Dr. Fayaz another Cardiologist in Karachi has urged the government to enhance road infrastructure for emergency services, emphasizing that timely medical attention is crucial for saving lives.
"As we observe World Heart Day, let us recognize the critical role of road safety in medical emergencies," he
said.
"Ambulances carrying patients with life-threatening conditions require clear passage, and every minute counts. I appeal to the government to prioritize road infrastructure development, ensuring swift and efficient emergency response services."
