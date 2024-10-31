Medical facilities, arrangements reviewed in DHQ

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking tangible measures to ensure the best healthcare facilities for citizens under the provincial government’s ‘Awami Agenda program’.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Tank, Shaukat Iqbal visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and took stock of available medical facilities and arrangements put in place by the hospital administration for patients.

According to the district administration, he checked the availability of medicines in the emergency ward and outpatient department (OPD) as well as security arrangements.

During the visit, medicines were immediately provided for both the emergency and the OPD and directed the staff concerned to provide the best facilities to citizens.

The AC instructed the hospital administration to ensure that at least 150 patients' needs were met at all times, so that patients did not have to go outside the hospital for syringes, cotton, drips, and other essential medicines.