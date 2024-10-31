Medical Facilities, Arrangements Reviewed In DHQ
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking tangible measures to ensure the best healthcare facilities for citizens under the provincial government’s ‘Awami Agenda program’.
As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Tank, Shaukat Iqbal visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and took stock of available medical facilities and arrangements put in place by the hospital administration for patients.
According to the district administration, he checked the availability of medicines in the emergency ward and outpatient department (OPD) as well as security arrangements.
During the visit, medicines were immediately provided for both the emergency and the OPD and directed the staff concerned to provide the best facilities to citizens.
The AC instructed the hospital administration to ensure that at least 150 patients' needs were met at all times, so that patients did not have to go outside the hospital for syringes, cotton, drips, and other essential medicines.
Recent Stories
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 55,000 children benefit from education reforms in Sindh1 minute ago
-
PCRWR declares 30 brands of drinking bottle water unsafe2 minutes ago
-
AIOU stands in solidarity with Kashmiris on Black Day2 minutes ago
-
Qatar charity visits Sanghar to review ongoing welfare projects2 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur affected by Rajasthan smog2 minutes ago
-
MWMC all set to complete waste management outsourcing2 minutes ago
-
Speakers expresses concerns over maternal mortality; stress for accessible, safe reproductive healt ..2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 absconders12 minutes ago
-
UET receives first e-bike from Atlas Honda12 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 187 properties over rules violations12 minutes ago
-
Kohat University hosts 3rd Board of Studies meeting to address climate change12 minutes ago
-
Police warn owners of smoke-emitting vehicles and factories12 minutes ago