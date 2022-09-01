Medical facilities being provided to flood victims at coastal areas of Lasbela

DG Pakistan Coast Guard Brigadier Ghulam Abbas on Thursday said that adequate medical facilities were being provided to the victims of the flash floods in the coastal areas of Lasbela following the guidelines of the district administration

Pakistan Coast Guard and Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College Karachi in collaboration with the 4-day medical flood relief camp has been inaugurated at Lasbela's headquarters of the flood-affected in Uthal on Thursday.

According to official sources, as to the guidelines of the district administration, BRC Complex, the flood relief camp has been set up to facilitate to the flood victims which is located on the National Highway N25.

Camp in-charge Dr. Imran Cardiologist Specialist said that in this camp, General Physician, Surgeon, Child Specialist, Lady Doctor Specialist (Gynecology), Skin Specialist and other specialists and general doctors have examined and provided medicines to dozens of patients on the first day, among the flood victims who benefited from the camp, a large number of men, women and infants were examined and provided free medicines.

Dr. Imran said that free treatment facility would be provided to the flood affected person at Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College if an OPD emergency case was diagnosed during the medical camp.

He said that Free medical camp was started from September which would continue till September 4, patients would be checked up daily from 10.30 am to 2.30 am and free medicines to be given to the patients.

Pakistan Coast Guard has been an equal participant in relief medical activities with the civil administration since the beginning, they added.