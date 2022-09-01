UrduPoint.com

Medical Facilities Being Provided To Flood Victims At Coastal Areas Of Lasbela

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Medical facilities being provided to flood victims at coastal areas of Lasbela

DG Pakistan Coast Guard Brigadier Ghulam Abbas on Thursday said that adequate medical facilities were being provided to the victims of the flash floods in the coastal areas of Lasbela following the guidelines of the district administration

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :DG Pakistan Coast Guard Brigadier Ghulam Abbas on Thursday said that adequate medical facilities were being provided to the victims of the flash floods in the coastal areas of Lasbela following the guidelines of the district administration.

Pakistan Coast Guard and Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College Karachi in collaboration with the 4-day medical flood relief camp has been inaugurated at Lasbela's headquarters of the flood-affected in Uthal on Thursday.

According to official sources, as to the guidelines of the district administration, BRC Complex, the flood relief camp has been set up to facilitate to the flood victims which is located on the National Highway N25.

Camp in-charge Dr. Imran Cardiologist Specialist said that in this camp, General Physician, Surgeon, Child Specialist, Lady Doctor Specialist (Gynecology), Skin Specialist and other specialists and general doctors have examined and provided medicines to dozens of patients on the first day, among the flood victims who benefited from the camp, a large number of men, women and infants were examined and provided free medicines.

Dr. Imran said that free treatment facility would be provided to the flood affected person at Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College if an OPD emergency case was diagnosed during the medical camp.

He said that Free medical camp was started from September which would continue till September 4, patients would be checked up daily from 10.30 am to 2.30 am and free medicines to be given to the patients.

Pakistan Coast Guard has been an equal participant in relief medical activities with the civil administration since the beginning, they added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Flood Doctor Lasbela Uthal September Women From

Recent Stories

US Pledges $80Mln for Food Security in Afghanistan ..

US Pledges $80Mln for Food Security in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Fas ..

19 seconds ago
 China Says Japan Hypes Regional Tensions to Abolis ..

China Says Japan Hypes Regional Tensions to Abolish Pacifist Constitution

20 seconds ago
 Literary figures pay tributes to services of Prof ..

Literary figures pay tributes to services of Prof Dr Irfan Khattak

24 seconds ago
 21 truckloads of relief items dispatched to flood- ..

21 truckloads of relief items dispatched to flood-hit districts

25 seconds ago
 Navy intensifies rescue, relief operations in remo ..

Navy intensifies rescue, relief operations in remote flood-hit areas

5 minutes ago
 47,240 cheques distributes among war affectees in ..

47,240 cheques distributes among war affectees in South Waziristan: National Ass ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.