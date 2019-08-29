UrduPoint.com
Medical Facilities Being Provided To Zardari, Nawaz As Per Jail Manual: Federal Minister For Water Resources Faisal Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:55 PM

Medical facilities being provided to Zardari, Nawaz as per jail manual: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said that all medical facilities were being provided to leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif who were facing jail in corruption and money laundering cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said that all medical facilities were being provided to leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif who were facing jail in corruption and money laundering cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the former president Zardari was being provided all necessary facilities as per jail manual, adding that no ambulance was removed from there.

We were also extending all medical services to the leader of PML-N, as per his physician advice.

To a question about transfer of judges, the minister said all the judges of special courts who transferred were not dealing the corruption cases of PML-N leadership including Rana Sana Ullah.

He said PTI government would take every step to eradicate corruption from the society.

The minister said that PTI government had to borrow loans to pay interest over the loans taken by the previous government.

