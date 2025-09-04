Open Menu

Medical Facilities For Flood Victims In Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Medical facilities for flood victims in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The process of providing medical facilities to people in flood-affected areas is ongoing on Thursday, under the supervision of CEO Health Dr. Fawad Iftikhar.

According to APP correspondent, on the instructions of DC Okara Ahmed Usman Javed, medical teams are providing doorstep services through the "Clinic on Wheels" mobile service.

Flood victims are receiving free medical care, including diagnosis, treatment, and medicines.

Medical specialist doctors are examining patients and providing them with treatment and disease prevention awareness.

Dr. Fawad Iftikhar stated that the medical facilities are being provided according to the guidelines of the Punjab government.

The aim is to ensure that flood victims receive the necessary medical care and support during this critical time.

