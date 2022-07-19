UrduPoint.com

Medical Facilities Improved At MTI Hospital D.I. Khan, Says Faisal Amin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Medical facilities improved at MTI Hospital D.I. Khan, says Faisal Amin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan on Tuesday said the medical facilities for residents of Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining districts including the newly merged areas had been improved in MTI hospital, D.I Khan.

Talking about improving various services and facilities at MTI hospital, he said that on the directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a complete pre and post neurosurgery setup, which was lacking in entire South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been setup along with designated psychiatric facilities, complete solarization of Intensive Care Unit of Cardiology, Surgery and Medicine section.

He said that upgraded with enhanced capacity, a research section had been set up for improvement and enhancement of women and paediatric ward, besides establishment of NICU for children and installation of modern 32 CT scans.

MTI hospital was one of the 14 hospitals offering SehatCard, Ehsaas Tahafuz programme facilities, he added.

Regional blood centre, D.I Khan for South KP with project staff regularization would be put up in next assembly session for approval, he said, adding a burn centre with 20 patients capacity was also under construction.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan I Khan Women Post Government Blood

Recent Stories

The latest and most stunning smartphone in Pakista ..

The latest and most stunning smartphone in Pakistan: Meet the new HUAWEI nova 9.

7 minutes ago
 OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment t ..

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment to celebrate the beautiful game ..

11 minutes ago
 Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

2 hours ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.