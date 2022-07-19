Medical facilities improved at MTI Hospital D.I. Khan, says Faisal Amin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan on Tuesday said the medical facilities for residents of Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining districts including the newly merged areas had been improved in MTI hospital, D.I Khan.

Talking about improving various services and facilities at MTI hospital, he said that on the directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a complete pre and post neurosurgery setup, which was lacking in entire South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been setup along with designated psychiatric facilities, complete solarization of Intensive Care Unit of Cardiology, Surgery and Medicine section.

He said that upgraded with enhanced capacity, a research section had been set up for improvement and enhancement of women and paediatric ward, besides establishment of NICU for children and installation of modern 32 CT scans.

MTI hospital was one of the 14 hospitals offering SehatCard, Ehsaas Tahafuz programme facilities, he added.

Regional blood centre, D.I Khan for South KP with project staff regularization would be put up in next assembly session for approval, he said, adding a burn centre with 20 patients capacity was also under construction.