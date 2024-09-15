Medical facilities inspected at DHQ Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseh Ishaq Abbasi visited the District Headquarters(DHQ) hospital and inspected medical facilities being provided to patients.

According to the district administration, the hospital's director briefed the AC on various wards, including the ICU, children ward, general wards, and surgery.

The AC also inspected cleanliness and instructed that immediate measures be taken to enhance the hospital's services and to utilize all available resources for patient convenience.

He also emphasized ensuring the provision of medicines to patients and recommended introducing a modern system for addressing complaints, along with placing complaint boxes in suitable locations.

He stressed the need for improving treatment services through health cards and requested the public to ensure the availability of identity cards or Form B to avoid delays in service provision.