Medical Facilities Inspected At DHQ Hospital Timergara
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)Teaching Hospital Timergara on Sunday evening to inspect medical arrangements.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Bashir Khan, accompanied him during the visit which aimed at reviewing implementation of the chief minister’s Awami Agenda Programme.
The deputy commissioner checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff and inspected the cleanliness of the hospital and the availability of medicines for patients.
He also met with the admitted patients and their attendants to inquire about the facilities provided in the hospital.
During the visit, several doctors and nursing staff were found absent, prompting the DC to direct the department of health to submit a detailed report.
Deputy Commissioner instructed the hospital administration to enhance the ambulance service and ordered the opening of Gate No. 2 to provide separate entry and exit routes for patients and attendants.
DC added that there would be no compromise on healthcare services and that strict action would be taken against any health staff found neglecting their official duties.
He issued directives to establish a central computerized system in the hospital, implement a biometric system for all staff, fully computerize the OPD, and set up a database for the pharmacy unit.
