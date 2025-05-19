Medical facilities inspected at DHQ Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking solid steps to ensure best healthcare facilities for citizens.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan, visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to take stock of medical facilities.

According to the district administration, the DC took rounds of various departments, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), doctors’ attendance, availability and expiry of medicines.

He also reviewed the hospital’s cleanliness and met with patients to inquire about their well-being.

The DC directed the officials concerned to take immediate action for resolution of the problems facing the people.

He was of the view that it should be ensured that essential medicines were available and that cleanliness and staff attendance in all departments should be checked in order to provide better healthcare services to the people.

APP/slm