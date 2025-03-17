Medical facilities reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy District (DD) Health Officer Pasrur Dr. Tariq Javed visited the Primary Health Center Balgan Tehsil Pasrur and reviewed medical facilities.

On this occasion, he reviewed the attendance of the staff.

He directed the health center staff to ensure free supply of medicines to the patients and the facilities should continue without interruption.

During his visit, he checked the expiry date of various medicines, surgical instruments and essential equipment records in the pharmacy. Later, he also inspected the ambulance and medical kits.