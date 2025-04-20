Medical facilities reviewed

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Deputy District Health Officer Pasrur Dr. Tariq Javed visited the Primary Health Center Badiana.

He checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed medical facilities and cleanliness.

He directed the health center staff to ensure free provision of medical facilities and medicines to patients and special attention should be given to pregnant women and children and medical facilities should continue without interruption.

During his visit, he checked the expiry date of medicines, records of surgical instruments and essential equipment in the pharmacy and reviewed cleanliness. He inquired about the provision of medical facilities to the people visiting the hospital. Later, he also inspected ambulance medical kits.

