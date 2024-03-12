Open Menu

Medical Facilities Under Sehat Card Restarted: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has said that provision of medical facilities under Sehat Card had been started and Rs. 10 million had been spend on seven hundred patients so far

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, he said that facilities have been restarted under Sehat Card that was party leadership to help those that are unable to bear expenses of medical treatment.

Regretting suspension of facilities under Sehat Card in past, heath minister said that treatment of about 1800 ailments are being provided under the scheme.

He said that operations of certain kinds would be done by government hospitals to address overbilling and added that number of hospitals that were on Sehat Card panel were reduced from 180 to 118.

He said that Sehat Card has been revived despite arrears of Rs. 18 billion on the system. He said that government would resolve the challenges to continue Sehat Card facility for betterment of people.

More Stories From Pakistan