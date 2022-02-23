Medical faculty exams from March 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Science (FPAHS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced diploma course examinations from March 5, 2022.

According to a notification issued here Wednesday FPAHS examinations for first, second, third and fourth semesters diploma course would be conducted simultaneously throughout KP at public and private paramedical institutions.

The exams would continue till March 13.

It is said that all papers will be prepared from new course except second semester paper A and B.