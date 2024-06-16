Medical Financial Assistance Released For Cops, Their Relatives
Published June 16, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar continues to prioritize the health welfare of police employees and their families.
In line with these efforts, a meeting of the Medical Financial Assistance Committee was held at the Central Police Office here on Sunday. He has released an additional Rs. 2.3 million for the health welfare of police employees and their families. Sub-Inspector Shoukat Ali, an MT Punjab driver, received Rs. 1 million for his wife's cancer treatment. Inspector Shahid Iqbal from Sargodha received Rs 0.5 million for the treatment of a firearm injury.
Head Constable Zaheer Anjum's wife received Rs.
0.35 million for cancer treatment. Retired DSP Muhammad Azmat Kamran Lodhi was granted Rs. 0.25 million for liver treatment and Sub-Inspector Bashir Ahmad from the Special Branch received Rs. 200,000 for his wife's treatment.
He released these funds following scrutiny by the Welfare Branch.
He emphasized that the top priority is the health welfare of police employees and their families, and further support will continue. He instructed the Welfare Branch to ensure uninterrupted assistance for employees and their families suffering from severe illnesses, ensuring they receive all possible support for their treatment on time.
