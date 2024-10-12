Medical Health camp set up for Pashtun National Jirga participants

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Following directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a free medical camp has been established for the participants of the Pashtun National Jirga under the leadership of Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali.

The camp was set up by the Health Department to ensure the well-being of attendees.

On the first day of the Jirga, Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali personally visited the venue, where he issued instructions to the District Health Officer (DHO) of Khyber and other relevant health officials to set up the medical camp to ensure medical cover for the participants.

According to the instructions of the Health Advisor, the medical camp will remain operational until the conclusion of the Jirga to ensure that participants face no health-related difficulties.

Dr. Zafar Ali, District Health Officer of Khyber, confirmed that the medical camp was set up immediately and is equipped with free medicines, health check-ups, and emergency services, including ambulances, available at all times.

He further stated that the administration of the Pashtun National Jirga had welcomed this initiative by the Health Department and expressed their gratitude on behalf of the participants.

Dr. Zafar Ali, along with the medical team, is personally supervising the camp and ensuring all conditions are being monitored closely.

The details of the camp indicate that, on the second day of the Jirga, over 4500 participants received free medical check-ups. Additionally, a dengue prevention spray was carried out within the venue, and an emergency referral mechanism has been established with Jamrud Type D Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex to manage any unforeseen medical emergencies.