Open Menu

Medical Health Camp Set Up For Pashtun National Jirga Participants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Medical Health camp set up for Pashtun National Jirga participants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Following directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a free medical camp has been established for the participants of the Pashtun National Jirga under the leadership of Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali.

The camp was set up by the Health Department to ensure the well-being of attendees.

On the first day of the Jirga, Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali personally visited the venue, where he issued instructions to the District Health Officer (DHO) of Khyber and other relevant health officials to set up the medical camp to ensure medical cover for the participants.

According to the instructions of the Health Advisor, the medical camp will remain operational until the conclusion of the Jirga to ensure that participants face no health-related difficulties.

Dr. Zafar Ali, District Health Officer of Khyber, confirmed that the medical camp was set up immediately and is equipped with free medicines, health check-ups, and emergency services, including ambulances, available at all times.

He further stated that the administration of the Pashtun National Jirga had welcomed this initiative by the Health Department and expressed their gratitude on behalf of the participants.

Dr. Zafar Ali, along with the medical team, is personally supervising the camp and ensuring all conditions are being monitored closely.

The details of the camp indicate that, on the second day of the Jirga, over 4500 participants received free medical check-ups. Additionally, a dengue prevention spray was carried out within the venue, and an emergency referral mechanism has been established with Jamrud Type D Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex to manage any unforeseen medical emergencies.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Jirga Jamrud All

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

3 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

19 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

23 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan