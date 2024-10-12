Medical Health Camp Set Up For Pashtun National Jirga Participants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Following directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a free medical camp has been established for the participants of the Pashtun National Jirga under the leadership of Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali.
The camp was set up by the Health Department to ensure the well-being of attendees.
On the first day of the Jirga, Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali personally visited the venue, where he issued instructions to the District Health Officer (DHO) of Khyber and other relevant health officials to set up the medical camp to ensure medical cover for the participants.
According to the instructions of the Health Advisor, the medical camp will remain operational until the conclusion of the Jirga to ensure that participants face no health-related difficulties.
Dr. Zafar Ali, District Health Officer of Khyber, confirmed that the medical camp was set up immediately and is equipped with free medicines, health check-ups, and emergency services, including ambulances, available at all times.
He further stated that the administration of the Pashtun National Jirga had welcomed this initiative by the Health Department and expressed their gratitude on behalf of the participants.
Dr. Zafar Ali, along with the medical team, is personally supervising the camp and ensuring all conditions are being monitored closely.
The details of the camp indicate that, on the second day of the Jirga, over 4500 participants received free medical check-ups. Additionally, a dengue prevention spray was carried out within the venue, and an emergency referral mechanism has been established with Jamrud Type D Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex to manage any unforeseen medical emergencies.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls for action against Islamabad's criminal mafias2 minutes ago
-
Mental health day observes in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
DG Archaeology Punjab visits Taxila Museum and heritage sites12 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers held in Taxila12 minutes ago
-
Govt identifies five carbon-generating hotspots12 minutes ago
-
We could develop creative abilities of students by fine art exhibition, says Governor12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur prepares for mega marathon event32 minutes ago
-
Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, eminent educator and former IIUI Vice President, passes away32 minutes ago
-
KPK Governor urges youth to harness opportunities within Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Youth Movement Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Chinese national in Karachi52 minutes ago
-
Central government’s valuable commercial property reclaimed in major operation52 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother-in-law52 minutes ago