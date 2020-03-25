Medical helpline set up at Bahawal Victoria Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Prof Dr. Khawaja Fayyaz has said that a telephone service has been started at Bahawal Victoria Hospital for the to get medical help

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Prof Dr. Khawaja Fayyaz has said that a telephone service has been started at Bahawal Victoria Hospital for the to get medical help.

He said that the patients could call doctors for seeking medical help from their homes instead of visiting hospitals.

He said that the hospital administration took this decision in the wake of the current situation of COVID 19 pandemic.

He said that medical and surgical advice will be available on phone 24 hours and urged the people to stay at home and keep themselves clean.