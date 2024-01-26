Open Menu

Medical Instruments Donated To Allied Hospital

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Medical instruments donated to Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A modern Japanese ultrasound machine, two modern linear and TVS probes costing Rs 2 million were donated to the gynecology ward of the Allied Hospital by an NGO, Patient Welfare Society, here on Friday.

The machines were handed over to hospital administration.

Vice Chancellor Prof.

Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Medical Superintendent of Allied Hospital Dr. Muhammad Faheem Yusuf, President Patient Welfare Society Dr. Jafar Hasan Mubarak, Head of Gynecology Ward Dr. Tasneem Tahira, and others were present.

The vice-chancellor appreciated humanitarians’ efforts of society and the donors. President Patient Welfare Society reiterated Dr Jaffar Hassan reiterated its commitment and said that the welfare works will continue in future also.

Related Topics

Million

Recent Stories

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

38 minutes ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

16 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

16 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

16 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

17 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan