Medical Instruments Donated To Allied Hospital
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A modern Japanese ultrasound machine, two modern linear and TVS probes costing Rs 2 million were donated to the gynecology ward of the Allied Hospital by an NGO, Patient Welfare Society, here on Friday.
The machines were handed over to hospital administration.
Vice Chancellor Prof.
Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Medical Superintendent of Allied Hospital Dr. Muhammad Faheem Yusuf, President Patient Welfare Society Dr. Jafar Hasan Mubarak, Head of Gynecology Ward Dr. Tasneem Tahira, and others were present.
The vice-chancellor appreciated humanitarians’ efforts of society and the donors. President Patient Welfare Society reiterated Dr Jaffar Hassan reiterated its commitment and said that the welfare works will continue in future also.
