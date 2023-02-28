Medical Lab Technology expert interacts with UVAS graduates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Institute of Microbiology (IoM) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised an interactive session of passing-out Medical Lab Technology (MLT) students/ graduates on campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):The Institute of Microbiology (IoM) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised an interactive session of passing-out Medical Lab Technology (MLT) students/ graduates on campus.

Director Admin Health Zone Lab Lahore Nadeem Ashraf was the resource person and delivered a lecture to the UVAS passing-out MLT graduates. Director IoM Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum, Dr Shahan Azeem and 55 MLT fresh graduates were present.

Nadeem Ashraf delivered lecture on soft skills needed for the MLT internees, future opportunities and professional ethics.

The aim of the interaction was to impart professional knowledge and skills to young professional graduates.

Meanwhile, a two-day training workshop on preparation of 'Clinical Proficiency Examination' was organised by the Department of Veterinary Surgery at Veterinary Academy. Chief Executive Officer Springwood Animal Hospital from Canada Dr Sohail Dilawar was the resource person.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the inaugural session of the workshop, while Prof Dr Hassan Saleem, Dr Ayesha Safdar, Dr Hamad Rasheed and a number of veterinarian and students participated in the workshop.