Medical Labs Offer Discount To Islamabad Cops

Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Medical labs offer discount to Islamabad cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Friday signed an agreement with two laboratories for the provision of medical facilities to personnel at discounted rates.

According to a police spokesman, the families of martyred policemen would get 80 per cent discount while serving officers could receive 50% discount on test fees.

Similarly, 25 concession was given for Covid-19 test, 7.5 per cent for medicines while 15 per cent was specified for purchasing surgical equipments.

SSP headquarters Naveed Atif made agreements with GSR Lab and Bio-Diagnostic Centre, following IGP Islamabad Qazi-Jameel-ur Rehman directions to boost the morale of the force.

Policemen were required to prove their identities before receiving discounts at any lab to avoid fraud, the spokesman added.

