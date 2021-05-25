Medical mission to be sent to Palestine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A medical mission would be sent to help the sick and the wounded in Palestine if needed, said Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Umer here Tuesday.

Addressing a protest walk held here at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, he said that the attack of the Israeli forces on defenceless people of Palestine including children and women was an act of terrorism and inhuman.

Dr Umer said that Jerusalem is not an issue of Palestine but of the entire Ummah.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first 'Qibla' of the Muslims and at that time the entire Ummah stood with the Palestinians "he added.

He announced that he himself will travel to Palestine with a medical mission consisting of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and necessary relief supplies to help the sick and the wounded fellow Muslims in Gaza City devastated by Israel's airstrikes.

The participants of the rally held banners, Palestinian flags and placards with messages such as 'Free Palestine', 'I stand with Gaza', and 'Israel is a terrorist state'.