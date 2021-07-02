Medical officer appointed at traffic office to facilitate license applicants

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has appointed a medical officer to facilitate those visiting its office to get driving license and also ensured other facilities for applicants through its one-window operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has appointed a medical officer to facilitate those visiting its office to get driving license and also ensured other facilities for applicants through its one-window operation.

According to details, newly appointed SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has made efforts to ensure all facilities for applicants of driving license through one-window operation. After being appointed SSP (Traffic) he personally endeavored for appointment of medical officer at ITP office on permanent basis who may check the applicants and decide about their medical fitness.

Owing his efforts, a medical officer has been appointed on permanent basis. SSP (Traffic) has thanked IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Security) Waqar Uddin Syed for taking special interest to resolve traffic related issues. He said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure safe road environment in the city and ensure equal implementation of law.

He appealed the citizens to forward their suggestions to him so that further improvement may be ensured in police related affairs.