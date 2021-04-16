Medical Officers posts to be abolished in civil dispensaries : Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said that various initiatives on card to fix many long-standing human resource issues in the health system .

In a statement , he said "To fix the health system, we have to fix many, longstanding HR issues".

He said that 50 Medical Officers (MO) were presently working in 16 civil dispensaries in Peshawar and in some dispensaries five MOs were giving medical service to 10 patients a day.

"We are abolishing these positions so MOs are posted where there is need", he said.

Taimur Jhagra said that Basic Health Unit ( BHU) is meant to have one Medical Officer with no justification for a BHU in urban Peshawar to have more than one MO.

"These positions were created in the past, and they have been occupied by individuals, in some cases without being transferred for 6-7 years".

He said they would be transferred to hospitals as par requirement .

He said ," When you get a public salary, it is your duty to the taxpayer to do your job".

He said that we will now look at the tenure of individuals in position, and transfer them out within one week.

"Our health system, and the public, deserve better", he added.