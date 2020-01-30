UrduPoint.com
Medical Practitioners Asked To Verify Practicing License

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:06 PM

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said that without valid council registration no doctor is eligible to practice in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said that without valid council registration no doctor is eligible to practice in the country.

According to an official of PMC, all medical practitioners and specialists without having valid registration certificate should verify their practicing license otherwise the commission would take strict action against doctors having invalid council registration.

He said that it has been observed that doctors and dentists are practicing without having valid license. He added as per law, medical practitioner or a dentist possessing any recognized medical or dental qualification whose name is maintained on the register of the commission can do job or start practice as doctors in the country.

He said that as per regulation only those Names will be retained on the register, who have paid the dues of the council and only these names will be considered to have valid registration.

He said all medical and dental practitioners, specialists and faculty with expired or invalid registration will be asked to get their PMC registration renewed, with failing which the council will initiate strict action.

He said that no medical certificate or prescription or advice will be considered valid unless obtained from a medical or dental practitioner having valid registration.

The official said that the commission will take strict action against the doctors having invalid council registration.

He added the commission will ensure the countrywide renewal and registration process of doctors. He said that under laws, no person, other than a registered medical or dental practitioner can practice medicine or dentistry and if any person who acts in contravention of the provisions will be punishable with imprisonment and fine or both.

