Medical Practitioners Urge Citizens To Wear Masks, Use Plenty Of Water To Avoid Effects Of Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022

Medical Practitioners urge citizens to wear masks, use plenty of water to avoid effects of smog

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Medical experts suggested masses to take special care during the ongoing spell of smog as it is creating health complications.

The smog is causing itching in eyes, cough, flu, fever and disturbance in respiration and the citizens especially students and employees should take special care.

Known medical experts Doctor Iqbal and Dr Jamshaid stated the masses should wear masks during their outdoor movement as the whole region was in the grip of smog. Similarly, the citizens should drink plenty of water after regular intervals.

Local citizens namely Nadeem, Allah Bukhash, Kareem Khan, Saad Qureshi and Salman Jandran demanded of the district administration to take immediate notice of the vehicles and kilns emitting pollution and imposed heavy fines to discourage spread of smoke.

