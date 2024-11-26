Medical profession without compassion is irrelevant: Maulana Tariq Jameel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The medical profession without compassion is irrelevant and under-training medical graduates must inculcate highest moral values in their lives during their study period, said renowned religious and motivational speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Addressing a gathering of students at Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College (AFMDC), he quoted a Quranic verse which says that saving a life is like saving entire humanity. He said that doctors in their lives save thousands of lives which elevate the status and prestige of the profession. “Medical doctors not only earn a respectable living but also serve humanity through this noble profession," he said and advised students to fully focus on their studies so that they could harness their skills and serve maximum patients during their practical life.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, Managing Trustee Aziz Fatima Trust, said that the institution was providing quality education to young graduates in addition to offering specialization in different fields.

Mian Adrees said that he intends to transform AFMDC into a centre of excellence and in this connection latest medical equipment have been arranged for the practical training of the students.

He advised the students to focus on their education and prepare themselves to serve humanity with commitment and dedication. He also appreciated the thought-provoking and inspiring address of Maulana Tariq Jameel.