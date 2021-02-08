Medical professionals' corona vaccination begins

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination of medical professionals started at Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital here on Monday.

The first vaccine was given to Dr Fateh of Ortho Department against coronavirus in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari.

The DC said that in the first phase, doctors and health workers were being vaccinated. He said that the Health Department staff was being vaccinated through the registration process, saying that the government had provided the required vaccination in this regard.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry and DHO Dr Afzal Bhilli were also present.

app/ir